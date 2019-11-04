Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Isle of Wight waves almost drag man and child into sea
A man and a child he was carrying on his back were nearly swept into the sea by a huge wave on the Isle of Wight.
They were filmed walking on the seafront at Freshwater during stormy weather at the weekend.
A wave then knocked the man off his feet and dragged him and the child towards the sea as onlookers rushed to help.
Emergency services have urged people to exercise extra caution during stormy weather.
-
04 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-50266218/isle-of-wight-waves-almost-drag-man-and-child-into-seaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window