'We can do it just as well as anyone else'

Southampton patients take part in Duke of Edinburgh's award
A group of teenage kidney patients have taken part in a Duke of Edinburgh's award run by a children's hospital.
Doctors at Southampton Children's Hospital hope that offering the chance to complete the challenges, which have been adapted to the patients' needs, will help them in later life.
They say being outside and taking part in the award can help people with long-term health conditions achieve their potential.
Video journalist: Matt Treacy
06 Nov 2019
