Poppy appeal collections stolen from football club

Thieves have stolen two poppy appeal collection boxes from a football club.

The break-in happened at Eastleigh FC just after 03:00 GMT.

It is the second time the club has been targeted in the past fortnight after thieves stole about £2,000 and other items on 24 October.

Hampshire Constabulary says it is investigating whether the incidents are linked and have asked for people with information to come forward.

Empty cash boxes and a couple of drinks were also taken in the latest raid.