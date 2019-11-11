The man who hides from the sun

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Basingstoke man Jordan Fretwell is allergic to UV light
A man who is allergic to ultraviolet light is calling for more understanding around his rare skin condition.
Jordan Fretwell, 22, from Basingstoke, Hampshire, has chronic actinic dermatitis which means he cannot go in daylight without covering up his body.
When his skin is exposed to UV light it stings and peels.
After years of being shouted at on the street and given verbal abuse, he is now trying to raise awareness about the condition.
-
11 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-50306104/basingstoke-man-jordan-fretwell-is-allergic-to-uv-lightRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window