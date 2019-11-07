'They'd never seen a man with no arms and legs'
Quadruple amputee Alex Lewis climbs Ethiopian mountain

His ambition was to climb one of Africa's tallest mountains, despite having lost all four of his limbs and Alex Lewis is a man of his word.

Six years ago Alex caught a cold that led to a life-threatening illness, multiple amputations and an infection that also affected his face.

In defiance of his physical condition, the 39-year-old from Stockbridge in Hampshire, has continued to push his own limits and been involved in ground-breaking projects.

He says he pushes himself to show his eight-year-old son Sam that his disability never stopped him doing the things he wanted.

But reaching the summit of the 4,550m tall Ras Dashen in Ethiopia, using a specially-adapted buggy, proved to be a new level of challenge.

