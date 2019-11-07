'They'd never seen a man with no arms and legs'

Video

His ambition was to climb one of Africa's tallest mountains, despite having lost all four of his limbs and Alex Lewis is a man of his word.

Six years ago Alex caught a cold that led to a life-threatening illness, multiple amputations and an infection that also affected his face.

In defiance of his physical condition, the 39-year-old from Stockbridge in Hampshire, has continued to push his own limits and been involved in ground-breaking projects.

He says he pushes himself to show his eight-year-old son Sam that his disability never stopped him doing the things he wanted.

But reaching the summit of the 4,550m tall Ras Dashen in Ethiopia, using a specially-adapted buggy, proved to be a new level of challenge.