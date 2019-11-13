Charity gives disabled children a chance to cycle

Video

A charity is helping children with physical and learning difficulties to ride a bike.

Cycles4All, which is based in Eastleigh, enables disabled children to cycle around a mile-long country park track.

It provides specialist bikes that adapt to the children's needs.

These include power-assisted pedals and tandem bikes so carers can join them on the ride.

The charity is supported by BBC Children in Need. This year's event takes place on Friday 15 November and you can find out more here.