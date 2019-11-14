Video

A police video has been released showing officers arresting a man moments after he fatally attacked a former councillor with a chainsaw.

Jonathan Stasiuk slashed 73-year-old Gerry White with the power tool before strangling him at the Lake Community Gardens on the Isle of Wight in May.

The pair were trustees of the gardens and had argued over how they were run.

Stasiuk, 60, admitted murder part-way through his trial at Southampton Crown Court. He was jailed for life with a minimum of 25 years.