Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Portchester school therapy dog helps children's mental health
A therapy dog called Barney has visited a school to help improve students' mental health.
The Cams Hill School in Portchester says the classroom canine has helped improved attendance among pupils who miss school through anxiety.
Students can book Barney for walking or cuddling sessions.
Reporter: Tom Hepworth
-
14 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-50417018/portchester-school-therapy-dog-helps-children-s-mental-healthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window