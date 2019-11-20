'He cried when they told him he had mesothelioma'

Video

Phil Moreton was diagnosed in August with mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer linked to asbestos exposure.

Five and a half weeks later, the 36-year-old father from Gosport in Hampshire died.

The disease usually affects people aged 65 and over, making him one of the youngest people in the UK to die from mesothelioma.

It is thought he came into contact with asbestos when he fell through a garage roof aged 10.

His widow Kirsty is now hoping to raise awareness of the disease in younger people and campaign to ensure that asbestos is removed from all older buildings.

Video journalist: Megan Hinton