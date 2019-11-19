Media player
General Election 2019: Southampton Itchen in focus
On the south coast of England is a constituency full of contrasts that could prove to be a key battle ground in the 2019 General Election.
In Southampton Itchen, which the Conservatives snatched from Labour in 2015, the Tories are defending one of the smallest majorities in the UK - just 31 votes.
BBC South's Political Editor Peter Henley has taken a sail along the River Itchen to find out more.
19 Nov 2019
