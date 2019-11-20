Festive skiing marmot decoration sparks row

Video

A giant ear-muff wearing marmot has sparked a mixed response in a Hampshire town after it was revealed as part of its Christmas display.

The 16ft-high (5m) rodent has been placed at the Assembly Rooms, Alton.

Some residents are baffled by the decoration, calling it a "hideous thing". Others have welcomed it as "something a bit different".

The town council said due to its "love it or hate it" reaction, staff had nicknamed it "Marmite".