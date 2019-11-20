Video

The former trainer of a 26-year-old amateur kickboxer who died after suffering a brain injury during a bout has shared videos of her in training.

Saeideh Aletaha was critically injured at a Fast and Furious Fight Series event in Southampton on Saturday night.

Her friend and former trainer Joe Taylor, from Impact MMA, said he watched as she was knocked out in the third round and tended to by paramedics.

He described her as being "passionate about everything she did".