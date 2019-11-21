Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drivers in Southampton urged to be more careful
A young woman whose life has been changed by a brain injury suffered in a road accident is warning drivers to take more care.
Steph Blake was knocked down by a car which jumped a red light as she used a pedestrian crossing on the A35, near Southampton.
Now, she and her mum Sue want motorists to remember that a moment of carelessness can have a lasting and devastating impact.
-
21 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-50502221/drivers-in-southampton-urged-to-be-more-carefulRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window