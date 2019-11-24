Living walls harnessing the power of plants

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Southampton living walls absorb traffic pollution
A living wall has been installed on a roundabout as part of a new initiative.
The vertical planting is designed to help offset vehicle emissions at the Millbrook roundabout in Southampton.
The West Sussex-based Biotecture won a contract with Highways England as part of a £30m annual investment in innovation.
The plants in the walls draw in air and can remove the pollutants.
Reporter: David Allard
24 Nov 2019
