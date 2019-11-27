'At Christmas everyone should have something'

Video

For many children Christmas is not the wonderful time of year it should be.

Those who live in care, or those whose families cannot afford to buy even just one present can really struggle.

But a toy appeal across Southampton is encouraging shoppers to take a gift tag with the name and age of a disadvantaged child written on it and buy them a gift.

Last year 7,000 gifts were donated and this year the city council hopes to reach even more children.

Reporter: Carolyn Sim