Teachers reveal their bullying stories to pupils

Video

A powerful video designed to highlight the impacts of bullying has been made by a group of secondary school teachers.

Staff at Perins School in New Alresford, Hampshire, took part in the emotional film that has been posted on the school website and shown to students in assemblies.

They say it is important to talk about these issues in the hope that pupils will feel they can come forward when they have problems.

If you are affected by any of the issues in this story you can contact BBC Action Line for more information about support services.

Reporter: Sophia Seth