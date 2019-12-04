Teachers reveal how they were bullied

Video

A group of secondary school teachers has made a powerful video highlighting the impact of the bullying they suffered at school, to the pupils they now teach.

Staff at Perins School in New Alresford, Hampshire, took part in the emotional film that has been posted on the school website and shown to students in assemblies.

They say it is important to talk about these issues in the hope that pupils will feel they can come forward when they have problems.

If you are affected by any of the issues in this story you can contact BBC Action Line for more information about support services.

