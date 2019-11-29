Dashcam footage shows 92mph crash into garden wall

Video

A man has been jailed for 18 months after crashing a car into a garden wall at 92mph, seriously injuring a passenger.

The crash in Tichborne Way, Gosport, on 19 March, was captured on Callum Hobbs' own dashcam.

Hobbs, 20, who gave his work address at HMS Nelson, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police said the defendant, from Ipswich, caused severe back and internal injuries to a female passenger who is still being treated eight months on.

PC Robert Lewis said "This was a prolonged and continued display of poor driving by Hobbs.

"Hobbs not only put his own life in danger, by reaching extreme speeds in a residential area, but the lives of his passengers, and members of the public."