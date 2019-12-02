Video

It's a mixture of despair, frustration and support from train commuters as the first day of a 27-day strike begins.

Workers on South Western Railway have started their strike action today and commuters travelling from Southampton to Basingstoke in Hampshire this morning have mixed emotions.

It comes after talks between the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and SWR over a long-running dispute over guards on trains broke down.

The operator called the action "unnecessary". It said "more than half" of weekday trains will run and warned of queues at stations.

The union said the strike was "in defence of passenger safety".