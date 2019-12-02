Why are guards on strike on South Western Railway?
South Western Railway strike: Why are guards on strike?

Commuters are facing disruption as workers on South Western Railway (SWR) begin a 27-day strike.

It comes after talks between the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and SWR over a long-running dispute over guards on trains broke down.

The BBC's Transport Correspondent Paul Clifton explains the background the strikes.

Cameraman: Doug Manning

