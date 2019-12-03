Thousands of film reels destroyed in blaze
Thousands of old film reels have been lost after a outhouse used for storing cinema films went up in flames.

Firefighters worked overnight to bring the blaze in Hill Lane, Southampton under control.

Crews were called at about 18:00 GMT on Monday and are still at the scene, with the fire expected to continue throughout the day.

No-one has been reported injured and nearby residents are urged to keep their windows and doors shut.

