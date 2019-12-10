Election Explained: We spend how much on defence?

Media player
Election Explained: How much do we spend on defence?
As the general election approaches, Brexit and the NHS may have dominated the headlines, but whoever wins power will be committed to spending a lot on defence.
The UK allocates 5p in every pound to defence spending, making it the fourth largest area of government spending.
This year the government has spent £49.3bn and has the sixth largest defence budget in the world.
BBC Reporter Caroline Lewis has been taking a look at how much bang we get for our buck.
Filmed and edited by Ben Moore
