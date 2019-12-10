'A piece of your heart goes missing and never returns'
Video

Pop-up grief cafes on Isle of Wight give people hope

When Sue Barnes' daughter Kayleigh died from complications caused by anorexia last year, she felt completely hopeless.

The mother from the Isle of Wight said she was isolated until she found The Good Grief Trust.

The charity operates across the island setting up pop-up grief cafes for people to attend and talk to people going through something similar.

  • 10 Dec 2019
