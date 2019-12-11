'Santa doesn't mind if you're rich or poor'

Video

A visit to Father Christmas can be one of the highlight's of the festive season for children.

But the trip can prove a burden for some families who struggle to afford it.

One community is tackling the issue by setting up their own grotto, with the help of their local food bank, to make sure children from all backgrounds get a chance to tell Santa what they'd like for Christmas.

