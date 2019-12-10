'That naval history just flooded into you'

Media player
HMS Prince of Wales commissioning ceremony held in Portsmouth
The Royal Navy's £3.1bn new aircraft carrier has been commissioned at a ceremony in Portsmouth attended by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.
10 Dec 2019
