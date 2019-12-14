Video

An eight-year-old boy has written a song about climate change which he hopes could be a contender for Christmas number one.

Frankie and his dad, Charlie Morland, produced the single in their home studio in Fleet, Hampshire, and it is now being released by a record company ahead of Christmas.

World in Danger focuses on climate change and illustrations from the music video have been turned into a lyric book.

Frankie said any money made from the song will be donated to the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF).

Video journalist: Matt Graveling