Wonky beaked duck inspires children's book

Video

The true story of an orphaned duck with a wonky beak has inspired a book with a positive message for children.

Tatty Duck is Juliett Deacock's first published work, based on the adventures of a duckling that lived with a friend.

The real life Tatty has grown up now and enjoys life on the river and Juliett says she hopes the book will inspire children to be confident and proud of who they are.

Reporter: Caroline Lewis