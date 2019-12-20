Sailors old and new come together for Christmas brew
Video

Portsmouth sailors visit veterans for Christmas

It's a chance for serving sailors to hear tales of yesteryear and veterans to recall their favourite memories serving their country.

Every year the Agamemnon Housing Association hosts groups of serving sailors and veterans in their care home in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

The hope is to spread a bit of Christmas cheer and swap stories of the sea over a cup of tea and a mince pie.

Reporter: Steve Humphrey

  • 20 Dec 2019
