Age of carers is 'looming crisis' for adult care

Video

The increasing age of carers looking after adults with learning disabilities is a "looming crisis" for councils, a study claims.

Two-thirds of adults with learning disabilities or autism live with their families. Medical advances mean they are living longer than ever but many parents - some in their 80s and 90s - are worried about what will happen when they die.

Researchers from the University of Bath say the "issue will reach breaking point if it isn't tackled".

Some 21 families from Hampshire took part in the study which was commissioned by New Forest Mencap.

Video Journalist: Matt Treacy