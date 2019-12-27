How parents of premature babies are updated 24/7

Media player
App helps parents of premature babies stay in touch
In a bid to help reduce separation anxiety for the parents of premature babies, nurses are using an app to send parents photos, videos and messages when they're away from their children.
27 Dec 2019
