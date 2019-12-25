Media player
Christmas: Girl, 4, buys Portsmouth hospital patients presents
Last year Abigail's grandad spent Christmas in a hospital bed.
So this year, the four-year-old decided to save up her pocket money and buy presents for elderly patients.
She spent her holidays visiting patients at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, carrying presents in her dolly's pram and spreading Christmas cheer.
Reporter: Joe Campbell
25 Dec 2019
