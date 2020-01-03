Could drones deliver blood?

Video

You often see them in the sky, used for filming, surveillance and for fun... but soon drones may be used to benefit organisations such as the NHS.

Southampton is one of five cities testing how drones could become part of the regular buzz of city life, but will people want drones buzzing over them all the time?

The BBC went to see one trial involving the transportation of blood samples, which could help pathology labs to process samples more efficiently.

Reporter: James Ingham