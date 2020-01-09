'I want to use tuk-tuks to help the environment'

Media player
Isle of Wight couple aim to reduce impact of tourism with a tuk-tuk
A young couple say they hope to improve the environment by replacing tourists' cars with tuk-tuks.
Scout and Kayleigh Gregory, from the Isle of Wight, were inspired when they saw fleets of the little, low-emission vehicles in the whitewashed towns of Apulia, Italy, during a family holiday.
They say they also hope to offer employment for other young people on the island, as 'there aren't many opportunities for young people'.
A film by Adam Paylor
09 Jan 2020
