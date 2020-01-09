Teaching sex to adults with learning disabilities

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sex education classes for adults with learning disabilities
Free sex education classes are being offered to adults with learning disabilities.
Ready2Shine CIC operates a specialised programme runs by health professionals and volunteers in Portsmouth.
Weekly classes explore topics like sexual health, relationships, self care, and emotions, in a safe and open environment.
They are funded by a National Lottery grant.
Video journalist: Robyn Montague
-
09 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-51025884/sex-education-classes-for-adults-with-learning-disabilitiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window