Pet snake rescued from car dashboard

A woman's pet snake has been rescued after it managed to escape and hide in the dashboard of her car.

Eastleigh firefighters were called to save the three-foot albino corn snake, which had slithered from its box whilst being driven home.

The woman attempted to retrieve the animal herself by using a dead mouse to coax it out, but firefighters were called and under the advice of animal rescue experts turned on the car heating.

Half an hour later the snake poked its head out from the dashboard and was successfully recovered and returned to its owner.