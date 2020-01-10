'For the victims the abuse has been life changing'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gemma Watts: Police explain how abuse took place
A woman disguised herself as a teenage boy to sexually assault girls after grooming them online.
Gemma Watts posed as 16-year-old "Jake Waton" on social media and swapped intimate photos with victims before meeting at locations across England.
Watts, 21, of Enfield, has pleaded guilty to sexual offences involving four girls.
Police believe she may have assaulted up to 50 victims in total.
