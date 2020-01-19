The ex-postmasters fighting to clear their names

Video

The Post Office says it is ''assisting the Criminal Cases Review Commission to the fullest extent'' with enquiries into cases of postmasters convicted of theft and fraud.

Prosecuted after unexplained shortfalls were found in postmaster's branch accounts, the ex-workers blamed flaws in the IT system, Horizon, provided by Fujitsu. The Post Office denied there was a problem.

In December 2019, the Post Office agreed to pay nearly £58m to settle its long-running legal battle with 550 sub-postmasters over the software.

Jo Hamilton from South Warnborough in Hampshire and Seema Misra from West Byfleet in Surrey, have told BBC Inside Out South the settlement means the battle is only half over, they want their criminal convictions overturned and their reputations restored.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission is looking into whether sub-postmasters' convictions were safe.

See more on Inside Out South on BBC One in the south of England on Monday 20 January at 19:30 GMT and on BBC iPlayer here.