Brexit explained: Can I still drive in the EU?

Video

As the UK prepares to leave the EU on 31 January a transitional period will begin.

Up until now, you've been able to drive in the EU using your UK driving licence. Until the end of 2020, during the transition period, nothing will change and negotiations are underway to determine what documents we'll need at the end of that period.

BBC reporter Tom Hepworth takes a look at what Brexit could mean for driving and taking your vehicle into the EU.

This video was originally published on 20 January 2020, for the latest information on Brexit you can visit the government advice website here.