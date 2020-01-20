Brexit explained: Can I still get healthcare?

Video

As the UK prepares to leave the EU on 31 January a transitional period will begin.

Up until now, a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) entitled you to state-provided medical treatment if you fall ill or have an accident in any EU country and during the transitional period nothing will change.

BBC reporter Tom Hepworth takes a look at what Brexit could mean for tourists who need to access healthcare and for British citizens who are living in the EU.

This video was originally published on 20 January 2020, for the latest information on Brexit you can visit the government advice website here.