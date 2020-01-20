Brexit explained: Can I still have a holiday home?

Video

We all dream of a holiday home overseas, but will Brexit have an impact on whether we can own a holiday home in the EU?

After Brexit day on 31 January, the UK will enter a period of transition until the end of 2020 where nothing changes.

But after that, there could be an impact on everything from driving to your holiday home, to taxation on rental income.

BBC reporter Tom Hepworth takes a look at what Brexit could for your place in the sun.

This video was originally published on 20 January 2020, for the latest information on Brexit you can visit the government advice website here.