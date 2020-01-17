'Tornado' blows down wall and rips through fences

Video

A night-time "tornado" caused a trail of destruction when it struck coastal villages in Hampshire.

People in Barton-on-Sea and Ashley reported being woken by howling winds and lashing rain in the early hours of Friday.

Homes were damaged, fencing was flattened and a six-foot-high brick wall was brought down.

Dave Thorne, who filmed this video, said he heard an "almighty crash" and his window frames broke inward at about 04:00 GMT.