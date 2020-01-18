Therapy dogs used for nervous flyers
These four-legged furry friends are doing their best to help nervous flyers travelling through Southampton Airport.

After a trial last year, the airport has decided to set up a canine crew with the help of charity Therapy Dogs Nationwide.

The dogs walk around the airport with their owners, saying hello to passengers and can stay with nervous flyers until they board their plane.

