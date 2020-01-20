Video

The stepfather of a murdered schoolgirl was branded a paedophile and attacked in the street following the trial of her killer, a court has heard.

Richard Elmes, 22, was injured in Southampton two days after the family's lodger was jailed for life for the rape and murder of 13-year-old Lucy McHugh.

Wayne Grant, 28, and Charlie Whitemore, 22, kicked Mr Elmes as he lay prone, Southampton Crown Court was told.

The pair deny causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Elmes in July 2019.

In footage from Mr Whitemore's phone, which was played in court, the defendant said "watch this" before accusing Mr Elmes of being a "paedophile".

Mr Whitemore continued to shout: "He let an unconsented relationship go on under his roof."

The trial continues.