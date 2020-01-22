Girl receives life-changing cystic fibrosis drug

Video

Families are starting to see the rewards of their fight to get a life-changing drug to treat cystic fibrosis provided by the NHS.

Orkambi was previously a medicine which would cost families thousands of pounds to buy for reducing the symptoms of cystic fibrosis, a condition which causes a build up of mucus in the lungs.

Gemma Weir from Portchester, Hampshire, was one of the mums who helped build a petition, which led to the drug being provided on the NHS.

She said her six-year-old daughter Ivy's health is already improving, just days after starting treatment.

Reporter: Joanna Kent