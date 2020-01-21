Titanic wreck protected under UK and US agreement

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RMS Titanic wreck to be protected under UK and US agreement
The wreckage of RMS Titanic is to be protected under a treaty between the US and UK governments.
The international agreement gives the governments power to grant or deny licences allowing entry of the wreck or removal of artefacts.
It was signed to ensure the resting site of more than 1,500 passengers and crew is preserved and respected.
Built by Harland and Wolff in Belfast, the Titanic sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage from Southampton.
-
21 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-51196379/rms-titanic-wreck-to-be-protected-under-uk-and-us-agreementRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window