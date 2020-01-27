Video

A pioneer of women's football has revealed she has dementia and believes her condition is the result of years of heading the ball.

Sue Lopez, 74, was the first British woman to play semi-professionally abroad and represented England 22 times during a career spanning three decades.

She said she wants young footballers to stop heading the ball amid research suggesting women suffer concussion more easily.

The FA said there was not enough evidence to change the game's rules.

