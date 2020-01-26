Video

This vicar believes God played a part in saving his life after he clinically died for 15 minutes following a cardiac arrest.

Reverend Chris Wickland of Living Word Church in Fareham, Hampshire, collapsed at a trampoline park in Southampton while out with three of his children.

Staff at the park used a defibrillator four times before Rev Wickland was rushed to hospital where he was treated and survived without any lasting damage.

His children stayed with him during the incident praying for him to be saved and his wife posted on social media asking for Christians across the world to also pray for her husband.