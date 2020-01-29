'If I don't see two magpies, I get panic attacks'

Video

The well known children's rhyme "one for sorrow, two for joy" relates to magpies, but for one woman the thought of not spotting two of the birds each morning causes severe anxiety and panic attacks.

Every day of the year Amy spends up to four hours being driven around by her mum looking for the birds.

She says that until she's spotted the magpies her normal day can't begin and is convinced that not seeing them will lead to something bad happening to someone she loves.

Amy's fixation on magpies began four years ago after her mother, Mary, collapsed with a brain tumour.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this film you can visit BBC Action Line here.

