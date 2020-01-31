CCTV shows rapist stalking two women

Video

A "predatory" rapist is shown on CCTV following two women before attacking one of them.

Jozef Janczura, 34, has been jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of raping and assaulting an 18-year-old student in Southampton.

The victim told Southampton Crown Court she "thought she was going to die" when she was strangled during the attack in Riverside Park in December 2018.

Janczura was caught after giving police a sample of his own DNA.

Det Insp Roger Wood, from Hampshire Constabulary, said: "It could be that he felt that if he didn't take part he would have given the game away, or didn't think that we'd be able to do anything with it."