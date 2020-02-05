Media player
Portsmouth academic develops 'perfect espresso' formula
Mathematicians and physicists might not be the first people you would think to consult about the perfect coffee.
But a team of researchers including Dr Jamie Foster, a mathematician at the University of Portsmouth, is challenging conventional espresso wisdom.
They have found that fewer coffee beans, ground more coarsely, are the key to a more consistent drink that is just as strong.
Reporter: Mike Apps
